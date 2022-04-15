Johnson City Police arrest suspect in Baldwin Street shooting

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On Friday, the Johnson City Police Department announced it made an arrest in an investigation into a shooting at 215 Baldwin St. Thursday afternoon.

Police said it charged 23-year-old Spencer Chapman with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees and criminal use of a firearm in the second degree. These are felony charges.

On Thursday, Johnson City Police Chief Brent Dodge told 12 News that one person was shot and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dodge said the victim did not cooperate with officers as they investigated. He has since been released from the hospital.

Chapman was processed and taken to the Broome County Correctional Facility to await his arraignment. He is currently under the supervision of the New York State Department of Correction & Community Supervision for an assault he has been previously convicted of, Johnson City Police said.

Police also confirmed on Friday the shooting occurred inside of the residence but the weapon used in the shooting has not been found.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Johnson City Police.