Man killed with rifle in Town of Sherburne, sheriff says

(WCAX)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a shooting that happened in the Town of Sherburne on April 10.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a residence on Knapp Road and found 39-year-old Joseph M. Hubbard of Poolville, N.Y. dead inside a residence. He was shot by a rifle.

There were two other adults and children inside of the residence and at the time and the parties involved were known to each other, the sheriff’s office said.

The moments that led up to the shooting are under investigation and there is no threat to the public, authorities noted. The parties involved have been identified.

A news release by the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office did not mention any arrests.

