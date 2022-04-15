Parent and Guardian retreat coming to Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- This month, the Tioga Strong Families is coordinating a special one day retreat for parents and guardians. The event will take place at the Valley United Presbyterian Church in Waverly, NY on April 23.

Jackie Spencer, Family Development Program Lead Educator at Cornell Extension in Tioga County says this is a great way to support parents raising the next generation.

She told 12 News the event will provide parents and guardians a full day of actives where they will get the chance to unwind and learn from one another.

“There is no way to get everything just right and kids just want you to be real and be you and do your best they don’t need perfect” said Jackie Spencer.

Spencer said this free event will be catered by Mad Hatter Cafe where guest will receive a buffet styled lunch. She also added that their vision is for all children in Tioga County to be raised in nurturing families within a supportive community.

She said registration for this event is mandatory. To reserve your spot please visit pub.cce.cornell.edu.

