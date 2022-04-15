Roberson Museum and Science Center presents Wine & Food Fest 2022

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Prepare your palate for an entire floor filled with wines, beers, liquors, and foods.

The Roberson Museum and Science Center will host it’s 21st Annual Wine and Food Fest April 21. Roberson Executive Director Michael Grasso said this years event will be held at a different venue.

“This year we are hosting the Wine & Food Fest at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena which is a change of venue for us typically we have it at the museum but we thought given the state of things we would be a little bit more careful,” Grasso said.

Grasso said the change of venue will allow patrons to sample safely.

“All of our favorite vendors will still be there spirits, beer, ciders, wine and of course food so we are expecting a fabulous evening once again this year,” Grasso said.

Grasso said patrons can explore the tastes of New York State’s Southern Tier region.

“We have a lot of Finger Lakes wineries coming in, microbreweries, everything is local and restaurants from around the region,” Grasso said. “There is something for everyone to enjoy without question.”

Grasso said vaccinations are required.

Wine & Food Fest will take place on April 21 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tickets are $50 for Roberson members and $58 for not yet members. All tickets come with admission passes to the Roberson for a future visit to see the exhibitions.

“Passes can be used anytime up until the end of October,” Grasso said. “Another perk of coming to Wine & Food Fest is free admission to the museum.”

