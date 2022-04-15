Sarah Jane Memorial United Methodist Church returns with their ‘Family Bike Giveaway’

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- After taking time off due to COVID-19 the Sarah Jane Memorial United Methodist Church has announced the return of their ‘Family Bike Giveaway’, committee members say it’s a tradition over a decade old.

The event will be held on April 23. from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. In person at the church.

Mark Stowe Committee member for the Family Bike Giveaway said this event is important to him because growing up poor he had to share bikes with his brother, so being able to give children a bike of their own is a great feeling.

He also said this event is an important way to get residents outside, enjoying the weather, instead of staying home focused on their screens and this event helps many people in the community in different ways.

“The reason why a lot of bikes are distributed is so the residents have a way to make it to their job, or if they’ve had some hardships. They often contact us and ask us if we have an available adult bike for them” said Sandy Mitchell, Committee Member for the Family Bike Giveaway.

The church said, over the years residents in the community have been a big help and have received bikes from multiple donors including the Binghamton and Johnson City Police Department.

They said residents are able to donate new and old bikes, and they are always looking for more help.

“We take any and every type of bicycle no matter what state of repair even if you think its beyond repair. These guys, and gals who are fixing these bikes know just what to do. Some of these bikes in all seriousness, they will be used for parts and some of them will be able to repair other bikes. Once they are fixed we put them out the way they are, so whatever want to donate we can certainly put it to good use.” said Carolyne Stow, Pastor of Sarah Jane Memorial United Methodist Church.

They told 12 News advance registration is required. If your interested in donating a bike, helping out with the event, or looking for a bike for yourself please contact (607) 797-3938 or follow this link to fill out a registration sheet sarahjanechurch.org .

