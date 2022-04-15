Spring Orchid Show back in bloom

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Exotic orchid displays are coming to the Roberson Museum and Science Center.

‘Orchids at the Museum’ is an annual orchid show put on by the Southern Tier Orchid Society. Southern Tier Orchid Society Secretary Ben Cabot said the organization has roughly 50 members.

“I joined quite a few years ago when we had the Orchid Show at the Mall,” Cabot said. “Someone had gifted my wife and orchid and once the petals fell off because they’re fairly delicate it’s almost like rocket science to take care of these and keep them alive.”

Cabot said at the ‘Orchids at the Museum’ Show membership cost is half price.

“Our membership is only $20 but at show time it’s $10,” Cabot said. “At the end of the year every member gets a free orchid at our holiday party and that’s a big bonus.”

Southern Tier Orchid Society President and Show Chair Carol Bayles said the organization is an affiliate of the American Orchid Society.

“We meet monthly and exchange information and you learn about how to take care of your orchids,” Bayles said.

Bayles said this years ‘Orchids at the Museum’ show will feature displays of beautiful exotic orchids created by several orchid socities.

“We will have eight or ten fabulous displays of orchids we have several societies coming and everyone wants to show off their best and most unusual orchids.” Bayles said.

Bayles said the orchid displays will be judged.

“There will be lots of orchids to see, orchids to buy, there will be a raffle of blooming orchids and for a couple of bucks you might come home with a free orchid,” Bayles said.

‘Orchids at the Museum’ will be held April 23 & 24 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Roberson Museum and Science Center.

This event is free, but organizers encourage guests to visit the museum while they are there.