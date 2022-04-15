(WBNG) -- The Waterman Conversation Education Center has completed phase one of its WISE project aimed at filtering stormwater that runs into the Susquehanna River.

The Water Infiltration Systems Exhibit project uses parking lots, ponds and canals as ways to filter out soil from going into rivers and watersheds.

“We’ve installed a bunch of different ways that rainwater can go into the ground,” executive director at the Waterman Center Christopher Audette said. “Instead of running rapidly into the soil and into the waterways.”

Audette added that on conventional parking lots there are generally puddles and eventual runoff into the surrounding areas with motor oil and contaminants which can be very bad for the environment.

“But what you’ll see here [on the new parking lot] is water splashes a bit and goes straight down into the pavement, no puddles, and where it’s going is basically a deep hole with crushed stone that has an overflow in case we have a very large amount of rain which will carry it to the rest of the project which is a series of channels, bays, and little ponds basically that will trap that water and slow it down, let it sink into the earth instead of going straight into the Susquehanna River.”

The hope for this project is that it will be completed this fall with phases two and three still needing to be finished.

“There’s more work to be done. Part of this process involved taking lots of dead and dying ash trees so we have right around 100 trees to plant and that takes a lot of work.”

The Center was expecting to have a tree planting event on April 16, but that has now been pushed back to April 23.