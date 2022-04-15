Advertisement

Windy and mild

Turning Colder
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRIDAY: Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy. A couple showers. 0-.T” 60% High 62 (58-64) Wind SW 10-20 G30 mph

We’ll be cooler Friday and into the weekend. Mainly dry during the day, a few isolated showers, but there will be a better chance of showers Friday night.

A cold front will bring some changes Saturday and Sunday. Rain Saturday with temperatures falling into the 40s. With colder air, rain showers with snowflakes Sunday.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below average Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Mixed clouds Monday with a few showers. A cold front will give us some rain showers Tuesday. A mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. We’ll get another round of rain Thursday.

