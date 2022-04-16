Advertisement

Roberson Museum and Science Center hosts ‘Eggstravaganza,’ celebrating Easter with families in the community

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Roberson Museum and Science Center hosted its annual ‘Eggstravaganza’ this afternoon -- celebrating Easter with families in the community.

The event offered a variety of family-friendly activities like arts and crafts and egg dyeing. Director of Education, Suzy Kitchen, said children also participated in a special egg hunt and enjoyed some of the museum’s planetarium shows.

“Roberson is the center of our community, we seek to engage, educate and celebrate people from our area,” said Kitchen. “When people come here, they get to see what a unique treasure our museum is for our area.”

Kitchen said the Eggstravaganza event is meant to engage children through hands-on, Easter-themed activities that celebrate science, technology, engineering and math.

