Temperatures drop this weekend with rain around to start

Tonight: Clouds increase with showers developing. Low: 42-49

Saturday: Cloudy. 100 % chance of rain. Rain could be steady at times. Some snow could mix in over higher terrain. Rain possible: 0.25-0.75″ Wide range in temperatures north to south, but temperatures fall into the upper 30s to low 40s by late afternoon. High: 41-55↓

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase overnight and some rain develops. Lows will be in the 40s.

Saturday is a day of change and will bring rain and possibly even some wet snow. The chance of precipitation is 100%. Rain totals could range from 0.25-0.75″. Highs could range from the low 40s NW to mid 50s SE, but as a cold front sinks through the area, temperatures are expected to slide back into the upper 30s to low 40s for everyone in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURES VARY (WBNG)

WET SATURDAY (WBNG)

For Easter Sunday temperatures likely drop into the upper 40s with some rain or snow showers possible. Monday looks nice but Tuesday and Wednesday remain unsettled and a bit cool for this time of year. Rain and snow is likely Tuesday. Some accumulating snow is possible. Stay up to speed with the forecast for the latest on the potential for accumulations.