Tips on how you can keep you and your family safe from a kitchen fire.

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- When cooking, it’s always best to remember that house fires can happen at anytime, to anyone. According to the American Red Cross cooking fires are the #1 cause of home fires, and home fire injuries.

Bob Blakeslee, Fire Marshall for the Johnson City Fire Department said holidays are usually when most home fires occur, because most kitchen fires begin with grease on the stove.

“Its the biggest uptick around the holidays, its obviously when people are getting together to make big meals for a larger amount of people then usual and maybe they get distracted. Its easy to get distracted when you haven’t seen friends, and family in a while and you wonder off. Its a good rule of thumb to not leave anything on the stove or the oven unattended” said Bob Blakeslee.

He also told 12 News that people must remember to clean their kitchen exhaust hoods because grease and oils tend to accumulate in in there and its important for resident to check and change filters regularly.

He said a common mistake people make is throwing water on fire hoping to make it stop and it doesn’t.

“The best way to put out a grease fire is to put a lid on it so if you have a lid for the pot and it flares up use a towl pop it down and put a towel on it that tends to snuff the fire out in oppose to spreading it” said Bob Blakeslee.

Blakeslee said,the best way to avoid kitchen fires is to keep your stoves clean.

“The biggest thing with preventing kitchen fires is cleanliness. Make sure you clean up after yourself to avoid combustible build up which is what grease is it’ll burn” said Bob Blakeslee.

He added, if a fire happens in your home, big or small, he recommends calling the fire department so they can make sure everything is safe.

