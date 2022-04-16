‘Unforgettable: The Cheri Lindsey Story,’ new book honors local girl 38 years after her murder

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thirty-eight years after her death, the memory of Cheri Lindsey continues to live on.

Cheri Lindsey was just 12-years-old when she was murdered Mar. 26, 1984 while collecting money on her newspaper delivery route on Sturges Street.

Although her life was cut short, Cheri’s tragic death had an everlasting impact on the community -- inspiring author Tina Hartigan to write “Unforgettable: The Cheri Lindsey Story.”

“It has solidified the whole Binghamton area. It has made everyone familial in some way, they have come together to protect this innocent girl and that’s what happened,” said Hartigan. “She was a true blue innocent. This should have never happened.”

Hartigan said she worked closely with Cheri’s parents, David and Jean Lindsey, to help share Cheri’s story. She said she hopes this book will not only keep Cheri’s memory alive but warn other parents to keep an eye out on their children because it can happen to anybody.

Unforgettable: The Cheri Lindsey Story by Tina Hartigan can be found here.