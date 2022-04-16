Advertisement

‘Unforgettable: The Cheri Lindsey Story,’ new book honors local girl 38 years after her murder

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thirty-eight years after her death, the memory of Cheri Lindsey continues to live on.

Cheri Lindsey was just 12-years-old when she was murdered Mar. 26, 1984 while collecting money on her newspaper delivery route on Sturges Street.

Although her life was cut short, Cheri’s tragic death had an everlasting impact on the community -- inspiring author Tina Hartigan to write “Unforgettable: The Cheri Lindsey Story.”

“It has solidified the whole Binghamton area. It has made everyone familial in some way, they have come together to protect this innocent girl and that’s what happened,” said Hartigan. “She was a true blue innocent. This should have never happened.”

Hartigan said she worked closely with Cheri’s parents, David and Jean Lindsey, to help share Cheri’s story. She said she hopes this book will not only keep Cheri’s memory alive but warn other parents to keep an eye out on their children because it can happen to anybody.

Unforgettable: The Cheri Lindsey Story by Tina Hartigan can be found here.

Most Read

Source: Centers for Disease Control & Prevention
CDC: Broome County has a ‘high level’ of COVID-19
Johnson City Police arrest suspect in Baldwin Street shooting
Man killed with rifle in Town of Sherburne, sheriff says
1 hurt in Baldwin Street shooting in Johnson City
This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say...
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Latest News

The event offered a variety of family-friendly activities like arts and crafts and egg dying.
Roberson Museum and Science Center hosts ‘Eggstravaganza,’ celebrating Easter with families in the community
Roberson Museum and Science Center hosts ‘Eggstravaganza,’ celebrating Easter with families in...
Roberson Museum and Science Center hosts ‘Eggstravaganza,’ celebrating Easter with families in the community
‘Unforgettable: The Cheri Lindsey Story,’ new book honors local girl 38 years after her murder
‘Unforgettable: The Cheri Lindsey Story,’ new book honors local girl 38 years after her murder
Binghamton Black Bears vs. Carolina Highlights