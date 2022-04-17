Advertisement

Local groups host first ever ‘Easter Trunk Hop’

After the success of Trunk or Treats during Halloween, the Johnson City Elks Lodge and Century Sunrise Partnered up for the first ever Easter Trunk Hop.
Truck
Truck(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Agron Esteemed Lecturing Knight for the Johnson City Elks Lodge #2821 said participating groups wanted to give kids the chance to hop from trunk to trunk and fill up their baskets with all types of Easter goodies.

“I wasn’t expecting this many people,” Agron said. “It’s just wonderful that we can all get together as a family and show the community that all these people still care and we’re actually here even though we’re at the tail end of the pandemic.”

Agron said he’s wanted to do something like this for years, and events like this is what the community needs.

“The importance about having this event is to have everyone come together. It’s to show that all these communities are here, we’re here for you and most importantly, we care. That’s just what it is - we care about everybody,” said Agron.

Agron said they are hoping to make this an annual event for the community to look forward to.

