Schumer pushes for Binghamton University’s New Energy N.Y. proposal to receive $100M

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer came to Binghamton University Monday to advocate for the Southern Tier to be the recipient of a $100 million Economic Development Administration Regional Challenge grant.

Previously, Binghamton University’s New Energy N.Y. proposal’s spot was secured as a finalist for the grant after being rewarded $500,000 in technical assistance funds to develop a full proposal. Binghamton’s project was selected out of 500 applicants nationwide as a Phase 1 awardee. The $500,000 was awarded to fund Phase 2 of the application.

According to Schumer, his U.S. Innovation & Competition Act is suited to support Binghamton’s battery R&D and manufacturing efforts.

“Broome County was once the global home to innovation, as the birthplace of IBM, flight simulation and virtual reality, and this project can breathe new life into that legacy to reinvigorate the Southern Tier economy and make Binghamton a major national battery research and manufacturing hub,” Schumer said. “Electric vehicles are booming, and Binghamton can seize this opportunity to grow the beating heart of this industry right here at home.”

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger said New Energy N.Y. would be a giant leap in advancing the Southern Tier as a generational leader in battery research and design, manufacturing and workforce development if the proposal is successful.

Schumer said federal investments in battery manufacturing and clean energy domestic supply chains can also bolster the Southern Tier; He noted $3 billion for battery manufacturing and recycling grants bolstering companies such as iM3NY, a lithium-ion cell manufacturer building its first “gigafactory” at the Huron Campus in Endicott.

Binghamton University Professor Stanley Whittingham was present at Monday’s news conference on campus. Whittingham, who won the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry, said the area can become a national hub for battery innovation.