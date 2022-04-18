‘Conklin Con’ 2022 returns, details, ticket prices here

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The third annual Conklin Con will return in 2022.

This year, the event will take place indoors at the Ice House Sports Complex at 614 River Rd. in Chenango Bridge on May 14 and 15. The event occurs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

The United Federation, Inc. is the organizer of the event.

“The United Federation, Inc. employs a philosophy of giving back to the community with a bit of fandom flair,” said President of the United Federation, Inc. Cindy Hull. “We thought a convention would be a lovely way to forge new bonds of friendship!”

Organizers said the complex’s ice rink will be converted into a hall of vendors selling tabletop games and crafts for the event. There will also be an entire space dedicated to tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons & Dragons, and a chance to play from the library of games on-hand, organizers wrote in a news release.

“More than anything, we wanted to bring people together for an event that has everything we love, as geeks-gaming, cosplay, crafting, shopping,” said Natalia Shoemaker, a volunteer for Conklin Con.

Tickets are available online. It’s $10 for a day pass and $16 for a weekend pass. Children 6-years-old and younger are allowed into the event for free.

For more information, go to the Conklin Con website by following this link.