Advertisement

‘Conklin Con’ 2022 returns, details, ticket prices here

(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The third annual Conklin Con will return in 2022.

This year, the event will take place indoors at the Ice House Sports Complex at 614 River Rd. in Chenango Bridge on May 14 and 15. The event occurs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

The United Federation, Inc. is the organizer of the event.

“The United Federation, Inc. employs a philosophy of giving back to the community with a bit of fandom flair,” said President of the United Federation, Inc. Cindy Hull. “We thought a convention would be a lovely way to forge new bonds of friendship!”

Organizers said the complex’s ice rink will be converted into a hall of vendors selling tabletop games and crafts for the event. There will also be an entire space dedicated to tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons & Dragons, and a chance to play from the library of games on-hand, organizers wrote in a news release.

“More than anything, we wanted to bring people together for an event that has everything we love, as geeks-gaming, cosplay, crafting, shopping,” said Natalia Shoemaker, a volunteer for Conklin Con.

Tickets are available online. It’s $10 for a day pass and $16 for a weekend pass. Children 6-years-old and younger are allowed into the event for free.

For more information, go to the Conklin Con website by following this link.

Most Read

Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Although her life was cut short, Cheri’s tragic death had an everlasting impact on the...
‘Unforgettable: The Cheri Lindsey Story,’ new book honors local girl 38 years after her murder
This photo provided by Floyd County, Ga., Police shows Robert Keith Tincher III. Police say...
Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die
The FDA is investigating Lucky Charms cereal after dozens of consumers complained of illness...
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness

Latest News

Johnson City asks residents to get cars off streets ahead expected snowstorm
Binghamton softball resumes game, loses to Stony Brook 8-1
Rumble Ponies come back to beat Baysox 9-6
The church celebrated Easter with an egg hunt, face-painting, bounce houses, goodie bags,...
Two Rivers Church celebrates Easter Sunday