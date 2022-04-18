Four County Library System aims for the future

(WBNG) -- The Four County Library System has been working on interconnecting the Libraries within Broome, Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego counties.

One way this is done is with their library cards; Executive Director of the Four County Library System Steven Bachman told 12 News any patron within the four-county region who has a library card can use that card at any of the 42 public libraries.

Bachman said the card system along with automating most of their libraries has been beneficial to serving the public.

“Libraries are sharers by nature because it just makes sense. It allows libraries to make better service available to their patrons,” he told 12 News. “We’ve seen our delivery volume just increase continue to increase as more libraries make material available.”

The automation allows patrons to browse the public libraries catalog online and be able to get and return material to any library within that system.

If you would like to be part of the four-county library system you can go to any library within the system and get a card or sign up on their website here.