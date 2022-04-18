Johnson City asks residents to get cars off streets ahead expected snowstorm

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Village of Johnson City is asking residents to take their cars off the streets due to an impending winter storm that is expected to move over Broome County Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The following streets, named Snow Emergency Routes, will need to be vehicle-less so plows may remove any snowfall that occurs:

Ackley Avenue

Baldwin Street

Burbank Avenue

Crocker Avenue

Farr Avenue

Floral Avenue

Grand Avenue

Harry L Drive

Lester Avenue

North Broad Street

Oakdale Road

Robinson Hill Road

Willow Street

Residents may only return their cars to these roads once plowing operations have been completed.

Johnson City officials have authorized free overnight parking in all Johnson City municipal parking lots from Monday evening through Tuesday. They are:

Municipal lot between Broad Street and Willow Street

Municipal lot at Village Hall

Municipal lot on Avenue C, across from the police station

Municiapl lot at Main Street and Arch Street (Isabel lot)

Northside Park, CFJ Park, Floral Park and Boland Park

Johnson Senior Center on Brocton Street

