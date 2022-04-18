Advertisement

Johnson City asks residents to get cars off streets ahead expected snowstorm

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Village of Johnson City is asking residents to take their cars off the streets due to an impending winter storm that is expected to move over Broome County Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The following streets, named Snow Emergency Routes, will need to be vehicle-less so plows may remove any snowfall that occurs:

  • Ackley Avenue
  • Baldwin Street
  • Burbank Avenue
  • Crocker Avenue
  • Farr Avenue
  • Floral Avenue
  • Grand Avenue
  • Harry L Drive
  • Lester Avenue
  • North Broad Street
  • Oakdale Road
  • Robinson Hill Road
  • Willow Street

Residents may only return their cars to these roads once plowing operations have been completed.

Johnson City officials have authorized free overnight parking in all Johnson City municipal parking lots from Monday evening through Tuesday. They are:

  • Municipal lot between Broad Street and Willow Street
  • Municipal lot at Village Hall
  • Municipal lot on Avenue C, across from the police station
  • Municiapl lot at Main Street and Arch Street (Isabel lot)
  • Northside Park, CFJ Park, Floral Park and Boland Park
  • Johnson Senior Center on Brocton Street

