Local cannabis shop cleans out Easter basket section at local Walmart’s

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAVERLY (WBNG) -- To bring in the Easter holiday, on April 15. Cannabis shop ,Bmillz Killz held a last minute Easter basket giveaway for residents in the community at each one of their five locations.

David Miller and Bill Fenton, two of the three owners of the shop’s told 12 News they visited several Walmart in the area purchasing around 700 Easter baskets for this spur of the moment event.

They said thanks to their loyal customers they were able to get the word out to residents in the community quickly and had a lines of residents wrapping around the corner waiting to get their Easter treats.

“It brought tears to my eyes because I love being apart of something special like that " said Bill Fenton.

Miller said its important to help people as much as you can, because you never know what that act of kindness could do for them.

“That’s why we do what we do and its something that we do often but its a great feeling to be humble and that’s what I shoot for” said David Miller

They add they plan to do something for the community each holiday, and next Easter they plan on doing something bigger and better.

