Significant winter storm brings heavy snow tonight

By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Heavy, wet snow with significant accumulations. 7-12″ is expected for a large portion of the area but some higher and lower totals could develop. Snowfall rates could be 1-2″/hr and possibly even a brief burst to 3″/hr. An isolated rumble of thunder is possible. A period of rain/snow mix could develop east of Binghamton and this could cut down on snowfall. Low: 30-33

Tuesday: Snow early tapers to a chance of rain/snow. Windy. Gusts could reach 30-35mph. Power outages could develop. High: 38-42

Forecast Discussion:

Heavy snow develops this evening and continues overnight. Significant accumulations are likely with some uncertainty east/southeast. The morning commute will be difficult and snow will be wet, not fluffy and dry, so removal will be more difficult for anyone who needs to shovel it. Be sure to download the WBNG Storm Track 12 weather app for more detailed informational videos. The videos will be posted through the evening.

Heavy snow tapers toward morning but winds increase and could cause some power outages and downed limbs/trees as a result of the heavy, wet snow on them. Winds could gust 30-40mph and some rain or snow showers are expected through the day. Highs climb into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday looks quiet with some showers returning Thursday. Temperatures remain in the 50s for the period through Saturday. By Sunday we should be back to around 70!

