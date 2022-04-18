Advertisement

Two Rivers Church celebrates Easter Sunday

The church celebrated Easter with an egg hunt, face-painting, bounce houses, goodie bags, cotton candy and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Children, parents, church and community members gathered at Two Rivers Church Sunday, Apr. 17 for some family-fun after Easter service.

The church celebrated Easter with an egg hunt, face-painting, bounce houses, and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny. Fresh cotton candy and goodie bags were also provided.

Church member Emmaleea Gardner said she is happy to see the community coming together for this special day and explained the true meaning behind the celebration.

“I feel good that they came out to have a wonderful day at this church -- with all the fun, family memories that they can have,” said Gardner. “But the real reason we have Easter is for Jesus rising again after the three days he died and rose again on the cross.”

For the families who missed the Easter celebration -- church member Nicky Coleman said Two Rivers Church will be hosting another special event for kids in the community.

“Two Rivers Kids presents ‘Lets Make a Deal,’” said Coleman. “Its free for kids age 6-11 and features games, skits, music, candies and creative bible lessons.”

Lets Make a Deal will run Sunday, Apr. 24 through Sunday, May 15. More information on the event can be found here.

