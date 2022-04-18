WINTER STORM WARNING from 6 pm Monday until late Tuesday morning.

MONDAY: Early sun. Increasing clouds with afternoon mixed showers. 0-2″ snow 80% High 48 (46-50) Wind SE 10-15 G 25 mph

Two lows will move in today. One from the west, the second from the south. The southern low will strengthen. Rain and snow will change to snow as the lows move in. Snow will become steady and heavy tonight.

Travel problems and power outages are expected.

The precipitation will wind down as snow showers Tuesday.

Weather rebounds Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. We’ll have a few rain shower Thursday with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures continue climbing Friday into the weekend. A slight chance of showers Sunday.

