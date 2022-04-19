Advertisement

Broome County lifts travel ban, but unnecessary travel is discouraged

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the travel ban for the county has been lifted.

He said the decision was made after consultation with Broome County Emergency Services, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and NYSEG.

Officials are still discouraging any unnecessary travel as crews are still working to remove downed trees and wires in the county.

UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said at least half the county is without power, according to county estimates.

Garnar said cleanup and power restoration will takes days. He said the county is sending crews with chainsaws to take care of the “tremendous amount” of fallen trees. Additionally, Garnar noted Albany is sending aid to the region.

He said Broome County dispatchers received 1700 calls between 2 and 9 a.m.

The county issued a travel ban Tuesday morning. At 10 a.m., Garnar announced there is currently no expiration on the ban.

The American Red Cross will open two shelters at 5 p.m. They are at the Trinity Episcopal Church at 108 Oak St. in Binghamton and the Deposit Fire Station at 130 St. in Deposit.

-----

UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- Broome County announced BC Transit has suspended all bus services due to the storm. The county also announced all parks will be closed.

-----

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials announced the county has issued a travel ban Tuesday morning.

According to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar’s Twitter page, as of 6:08 a.m., the ban is effective immediately. In addition to a travel ban, all county buildings will be closed today.

The Broome County Office of Emergency Services also released a statement regarding the advisory.

As of 6:30 a.m., there is a Winter Storm Warning in effect until noon for the following counties: Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Tompkins. There is also a Wind Advisory in effect from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening for the following counties: Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego, Schuyler, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga and Tompkins.

Most Read

NYSEG Outage
Over 91,000 customers without power in Southern Tier
Officers and a large crowd of people shared tense moments last week following an eviction...
Incident between police, large crowd in Johnson City over eviction dispute
Johnson City, Endicott, Vestal close municipal offices due to snowstorm
Bmillz easter
Local cannabis shop cleans out Easter basket section at local Walmart’s

Latest News

Tioga County Sheriff's Office to distribute dry ice
Tioga County Sheriff's Office to distribute dry ice
Do the holidays impact your relationship status?
Endicott, Deposit ask residents to conserve water
Endicott, Deposit ask residents to conserve water
Winter storm barrels through Southern Tier, causing outages, record snow
Winter storm barrels through Southern Tier, causing outages, record snow
Where to pick up dry ice in Tioga County and Berkshire warming station details