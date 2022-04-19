Broome County officials issue travel ban effective immediately
UPDATE:
(WBNG) -- Broome County announced BC Transit has suspended all bus services due to the storm. The county also announced all parks will be closed.
-----
(WBNG) -- Broome County officials announced the county has issued a travel ban Tuesday morning.
According to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar’s Twitter page, as of 6:08 a.m., the ban is effective immediately. In addition to a travel ban, all county buildings will be closed today.
The Broome County Office of Emergency Services also released a statement regarding the advisory.
As of 6:30 a.m., there is a Winter Storm Warning in effect until noon for the following counties: Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Tompkins. There is also a Wind Advisory in effect from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening for the following counties: Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego, Schuyler, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga and Tompkins.