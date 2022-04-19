Do the holidays impact your relationship status?

(WBNG) -- Although an understudied topic, there is evidence supporting a correlation between seasons and relationships.

You may have heard of cuffing season or a summer fling. According to Doctoral Candidate For Clinical Psychology Erin Alexander, there is evidence supporting the theory of holidays making or breaking a relationship.

Alexander told 12 News the two primary times when people are looking for relationships are during the winter and summer.

However, she does not believe the connection is biological but instead revolves around the holiday season itself and what is happening culturally during those times. She said couples already struggling to take a hit during the holidays and breakups occur during Valentine’s Day.

Alexander said relationships are complicated; When trouble comes around, there is no quick and easy fix.

“There is no trick, no ‘this is the answer,’” she said. “It really is much more flexible than that and it depends on the couple, their problems and what they are working with.”

She told 12 News those looking for help in their relationship should be wary of self-help books and should find a therapist who will take the time to work with them and tailor to their needs.