Endicott, Deposit residents told to conserve water

(WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott is asking residents to conserve water after a storm dropped several inches of snow late Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Officials with the village said wells are offline due to power outages and the water supply is limited. Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson declared a state of emergency for the village.

Earlier Tuesday, the village said it closed its municipal office. Johnson City and Vestal did the same with their offices.

In the Village of Deposit, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced there is a widespread power and telephone outage. He said restoration times for these services are not known. If you have an emergency, the village asks you report it in person to the fire station at 130 Second St.

Like Endicott residents, the Village of Deposit is also asking its residents to conserve water.

However, Deposit residents are also asked to boil their water if usage is needed.

There is also a curfew in place for the Village of Deposit from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.