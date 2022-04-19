Garnar: Cleanup, power restoration will take days

UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said at least half the county is without power, according to county estimates.

Garnar said cleanup and power restoration will takes days. He said the county is sending crews with chainsaws to take care of the “tremendous amount” of fallen trees. Additionally, Garnar noted Albany is sending aid to the region.

He said Broome County dispatchers received 1700 calls between 2 and 9 a.m.

The county issued a travel ban Tuesday morning. At 10 a.m., Garnar announced there is currently no expiration on the ban.

UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- Broome County announced BC Transit has suspended all bus services due to the storm. The county also announced all parks will be closed.

BC Transit and all County Parks are closed for the day. — Jason Garnar (@jasongarnar) April 19, 2022

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials announced the county has issued a travel ban Tuesday morning.

According to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar’s Twitter page, as of 6:08 a.m., the ban is effective immediately. In addition to a travel ban, all county buildings will be closed today.

Effectively immediately, there is a travel ban in place in Broome County and all county buildings will be closed for the day. — Jason Garnar (@jasongarnar) April 19, 2022

The Broome County Office of Emergency Services also released a statement regarding the advisory.

Effective immediately there is a travel ban in place and all Broome County buildings are CLOSED for the day. pic.twitter.com/zSjHHyOcfI — Broome County Emergency Services (@BroomeEmergency) April 19, 2022

As of 6:30 a.m., there is a Winter Storm Warning in effect until noon for the following counties: Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Tompkins. There is also a Wind Advisory in effect from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening for the following counties: Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego, Schuyler, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga and Tompkins.