Hochul: It might take days before Broome County power is fully restored

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIVE: Gov. Hochul visits Binghamton amid numerous power outages across Southern Tier following a record snowstorm.

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul visited Broome County to discuss damages and power outages following a record snowstorm that passed through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Hochul, along with County Executive Jason Garnar, held a news conference addressing the snowstorm at the Broome County Office of Emergency Services in the Town of Dickinson.

“We are not going anywhere until all the power is back on,” Governor Hochul said.

A member of the governor’s office who traveled to the news conference with Hochul said it’s likely it might take a couple of days for all of Broome County to have power restored.

Earlier Tuesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar had a similar message. He said at least half of Broome County was without power early Tuesday. At the news conference with Hochul, he said it remains that way as of 6 p.m.

Garnar asked for county residents to remain patient as crews work to get power restored. He said it could take up to 72 hours for total restoration.

NYSEG reported that nearly 100,000 of its customers were without power Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more updates.

