Johnson City, Endicott, Vestal close municipal offices due to snowstorm

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Johnson City officials have asked village residents to avoid unnecessary travel Tuesday due to heavy snow that fell Monday night into Tuesday.

Officials also said the village office will be closed and have asked people to move their vehicles off the streets so snowplows and emergency vehicles can get through. Refuse collection will continue as scheduled.

The Village of Endicott and Vestal have also closed their offices Tuesday due to snow.

Broome County has issued a travel ban for Tuesday.

For the latest on the forecast, go to the weather page. You can also download the Storm Track 12 weather app for iOS and Android for your forecast on the go.