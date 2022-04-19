Local LGBTQ+ youth center impacted by pandemic reopens drop-in hours

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After the county saw a surge in COVID cases earlier this year, the Identity Youth Center decided to pause in-person services to keep everyone safe and healthy.

In order to be as accessible as possible, the center remained open by appointment only. However, Prevention Program Manager Rob Egan said Identity Youth Center will now be returning to its regular hours.

“The pandemic really did impact us because a large objective of our program is to decrease social isolation among queer youth,” said Egan. “It’s been a long two years, so today we are very happy that we can get back to doing what are mission is and creating a safe and welcoming space.”

LGBTQ+ youth and allies age 13 to 24 are welcome to visit the center -- a place where everyone can hang out, participate in fun activities and just be themselves.

Egan said Identity Youth Center is proud to welcome everyone back once again to show youth they have a place in this community.

“Being able to be here and work with these young people in this community, and just the amount of support we typically get from the community is great,” Egan said. “And to show young people that they have a place here, not just here at Identity but here in Broome County.”

Masks are required inside the center. More information on the Identity Youth Center and its hours can be found here or on the center’s Facebook page.