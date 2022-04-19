Advertisement

A messy start to the day

When does Spring return?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WINTER STORM WARNING for the ENTIRE area until noon Tuesday.

Wind Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, Tompkins Susquehanna and northern Wayne Counties from 10 AM until 9 PM Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow tapering to mixed showers. 0-.05″ rain, 0-2″ 70% High 40 (38-42) Wind W 10-20 G35 mph

Travel problems and power outages are expected.

A messy start to the day, but snow will taper to mixed showers today. As the low moves out, gusty winds will cause minor damage, including power outages. With a cold gusty wind, we’ll have lake effect snow showers tonight.

Weather rebounds Wednesday as high pressure moves in. With mostly sunny skies, highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. As a front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds Wednesday night.

Mainly dry, but we’ll have a few rain shower Thursday with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures continue climbing Friday into the weekend. A slight chance of showers Monday.

