Over 73,000 customers without power in Southern Tier
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting over 73,000 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Tuesday morning as the region is under a Winter Storm Warning and Wind Advisory.
According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county:
- Broome County: 37,011
- Chenango County: 10,833
- Cortland County: 675
- Delaware County: 8,897
- Otsego County: 9,744
- Tioga County: 4,645
- Tompkins County: 1,549
