Over 73,000 customers without power in Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting over 73,000 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Tuesday morning as the region is under a Winter Storm Warning and Wind Advisory.

According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county:

Broome County: 37,011

Chenango County: 10,833

Cortland County: 675

Delaware County: 8,897

Otsego County: 9,744

Tioga County: 4,645

Tompkins County: 1,549

You can view the map by clicking here.

Tune in to 12 News This Morning at 5 and 6 a.m. for the latest on today’s forecast.