Over 78,000 customers without power in Southern Tier

NYSEG Outage
NYSEG Outage(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting over 78,000 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Tuesday morning as the region is under a Winter Storm Warning and Wind Advisory.

According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county:

  • Broome County: 38,707
  • Chenango County: 13,222
  • Cortland County: 984
  • Delaware County: 8,296
  • Otsego County: 10,934
  • Tioga County: 6,085
  • Tompkins County: 306

You can view the map by clicking here.

Tune in to 12 News This Morning at 5 and 6 a.m. for the latest on today’s forecast.

