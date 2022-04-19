Over 78,000 customers without power in Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting over 78,000 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Tuesday morning as the region is under a Winter Storm Warning and Wind Advisory.

According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county:

Broome County: 38,707

Chenango County: 13,222

Cortland County: 984

Delaware County: 8,296

Otsego County: 10,934

Tioga County: 6,085

Tompkins County: 306

