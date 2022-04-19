Over 91,000 customers without power in Southern Tier
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting over 91,000 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Tuesday morning as the region is under a Winter Storm Warning and Wind Advisory.
According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county:
- Broome County: 43,913
- Chenango County: 15,771
- Cortland County: 1,699
- Delaware County: 8,181
- Otsego County: 12,879
- Tioga County: 7,951
- Tompkins County: 963
You can view the map by clicking here.
Tune in to 12 News for the latest on today’s forecast.