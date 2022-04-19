Advertisement

Over 91,000 customers without power in Southern Tier

NYSEG Outage
NYSEG Outage(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting over 91,000 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Tuesday morning as the region is under a Winter Storm Warning and Wind Advisory.

According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county:

  • Broome County: 43,913
  • Chenango County: 15,771
  • Cortland County: 1,699
  • Delaware County: 8,181
  • Otsego County: 12,879
  • Tioga County: 7,951
  • Tompkins County: 963

You can view the map by clicking here.

