Over 91,000 customers without power in Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting over 91,000 customers are experiencing power outages in the Southern Tier Tuesday morning as the region is under a Winter Storm Warning and Wind Advisory.

According to the NYSEG outage map, here’s a breakdown of outages by county:

Broome County: 43,913

Chenango County: 15,771

Cortland County: 1,699

Delaware County: 8,181

Otsego County: 12,879

Tioga County: 7,951

Tompkins County: 963

