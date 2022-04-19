Quieter weather reigns this week

Tonight: Scattered rain and snow showers. Windy early, but winds decrease. Additional power outages could develop in gusty winds. Low: 29-33

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 44-52

Forecast Discussion:

Gusty winds continue through the evening and additional power outages could develop. Winds subside overnight with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Rain and snow showers early come to an end.

Wednesday looks peaceful with sunshine and clouds. Highs reach to near 50. Showers look to return Thursday. Temperatures remain in the 50s for the period through Saturday. There is a small chance of a few showers Saturday, but a lot of dry time is currently expected. By Sunday we should be back to around 70! We may even be near 70 again Monday, but a few showers could find their way back in then.