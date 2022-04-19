Southern Tier Tuesdays: Wild by Nurture awarded $2,000 grant

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Wild by Nurture is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Wild by Nurture is a nonprofit wildlife rescue in Ithaca, N.Y. specializing in opossums and other small mammals. Executive Director & CEO Claire Peters said she’s always had an interest in helping injured animals.

“We rescue, rehabilitate and release orphaned, injured, and sick wildlife,” Peters said. “I also have a special license to provide permanent residence to nonreleasable animals so ones that would not survive in the wild.”

Peters said if you find an injured animal you can call Wild by Nurture.

“I help them reunite that animal with their mother or I take the animal and work with them and then ultimately release them back to the wild,” Peters said.

Peters said the average animal is under her care for four months.

“Usually I raise them until their an age that they can survive in the wild on their own or I have to rehabilitate them for injuries,” Peter said. “Right now I have a muskrat with a broken pelvis and he’ll be with me for a while.”

Peters said spring is a busy time of year for orphaned babies.

“Currently I have about 60 wildlife and this is all out of my home,” Peters said. “It’s a 24-hour seven days a week job and it’s all volunteer-run and we’re always looking for volunteers as well.”

Peters said for those interested in becoming a volunteer call (607) 342-5512 or get in contact with Wild by Nurture via social media.

Peters said this grant money will be used to purchase incubators for orphaned babies.

“I am going to be ordering two more very much needed incubators for the baby animals that will all be arriving very soon,” Peters said.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.