Delaware County deputy awarded for saving man suffering from stroke

DELHI, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Delaware County Sherriff Craig DuMond awarded Deputy Sheriff Samantha Acuna with the Sheriff’s Superstar Award for rescuing a man who was suffering a stroke on April 8.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Acuna was dispatched for a routine welfare check regarding a call that was made to 911 with an open line. Deputy Acuna arrived at the scene, and upon an initial assessment, determined that there was a possible victim inside the residence.

Acuna found a male victim suffering from an apparent stroke and was able to render first and call for medical assistance.

The sheriff’s office said Acuna’s actions likely saved the man’s life or at least prevented him from suffering other medical complications.

“I am honored to present this award to Deputy Acuna,” Sheriff DuMond said. “to present this award to Deputy Acuna today and recognize her for her valiant efforts. This incident clearly illustrates that there is no such thing as a routine 911 call and that each day police officers selflessly and heroically make contributions to make our communities brighter and safer for all of us.”

DuMond said everyone should be grateful for the efforts of law enforcement.