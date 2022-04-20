Endicott restarts main well, says some residents may have discolored water

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Water Department is restarting the main well that has been out of service due to the power outage.

The department said there will be discolored water throughout the system for about eight hours until the regular flow has returned.

Customers who still have discolored water should run cold water only for a couple of minutes and then turn it off to let the water settle for about an hour.

Then, turn the cold water back on to see if it is running clear. If not, residents are asked to repeat the procedure until its clear.