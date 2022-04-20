Advertisement

Endicott, Vestal receive more than $5 million in water infrastructure grants

By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Improving infrastructure remains at the top of the wish-list for many local officials, and they told 12 News this latest grant money will go a long way for the future of the area.

New York State has awarded three grants to the Village of Endicott and the Town of Vestal for water infrastructure improvements, totaling more than $5 million.

The village received two of the grants, with $75 thousand going toward general improvements, and more than $4.3 million will be used to replace two water wells which village studies have found are susceptible to several different kinds of contaminants.

Vestal is receiving nearly $1 million which will be used to replace a water main at Old Vestal and Bunn Hill roads.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, District 123) told 12 News Wednesday this project is important on both a professional and a personal level.

“Hearing from constituents, I know how hard they’ve worked for this grant; I know how important it is to the future of the village. I know how important it is to the future of the village,” she said. “I know how important it is to the peace of mind of village residents. I live in Endwell, and we receive our water from the Village of Endicott, so it’s important to my family as well.”

Village mayor Linda Jackson added Endicott would not have been able to afford these projects without state aid and said she is grateful for Lupardo’s help in securing the grants.

Endicott water officials said they have conducted studies for the past year to determine the best place to build the new replacement well, which is expected to handle 2 million gallons of water a day.

Most Read

Broome County lifts travel ban, but unnecessary travel is discouraged
NYSEG Outage
Over 91,000 customers without power in Southern Tier
Hochul: It might take days before Broome County power is fully restored
Endicott, Deposit, parts of the Town of Binghamton told to conserve water
Officers and a large crowd of people shared tense moments last week following an eviction...
Incident between police, large crowd in Johnson City over eviction dispute

Latest News

SPRING SNOW STORM AFTERMATH
SPRING SNOW STORM AFTERMATH
RecruitNY
Local firehouses to participate in the ‘RecruitNY’ initiative
Local firehouses to participate in the ‘RecruitNY’ initiative
Local firehouses to participate in the ‘RecruitNY’ initiative
Endicott restarts main well, warns of discolored water
Endicott restarts main well, warns of discolored water
Endicott, Vestal receive water grants
Endicott, Vestal receive water grants