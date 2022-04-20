Endicott, Vestal receive more than $5 million in water infrastructure grants

(WBNG) -- Improving infrastructure remains at the top of the wish-list for many local officials, and they told 12 News this latest grant money will go a long way for the future of the area.

New York State has awarded three grants to the Village of Endicott and the Town of Vestal for water infrastructure improvements, totaling more than $5 million.

The village received two of the grants, with $75 thousand going toward general improvements, and more than $4.3 million will be used to replace two water wells which village studies have found are susceptible to several different kinds of contaminants.

Vestal is receiving nearly $1 million which will be used to replace a water main at Old Vestal and Bunn Hill roads.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, District 123) told 12 News Wednesday this project is important on both a professional and a personal level.

“Hearing from constituents, I know how hard they’ve worked for this grant; I know how important it is to the future of the village. I know how important it is to the future of the village,” she said. “I know how important it is to the peace of mind of village residents. I live in Endwell, and we receive our water from the Village of Endicott, so it’s important to my family as well.”

Village mayor Linda Jackson added Endicott would not have been able to afford these projects without state aid and said she is grateful for Lupardo’s help in securing the grants.

Endicott water officials said they have conducted studies for the past year to determine the best place to build the new replacement well, which is expected to handle 2 million gallons of water a day.