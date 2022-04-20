Advertisement

Financial Tip: Social security for spouses, ex-spouses & widows

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses social security for spouses, ex-spouses & widows.

“Nearly 40% of men and women rely on social security for more than 50% of their income,”Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Spousal and widow’s benefits were first established in 1939 as a way to provide additional income to households.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

