Financial Tip: Social security for spouses, ex-spouses & widows
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Vision’s Investment Services discusses social security for spouses, ex-spouses & widows.
“Nearly 40% of men and women rely on social security for more than 50% of their income,”Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Spousal and widow’s benefits were first established in 1939 as a way to provide additional income to households.”
