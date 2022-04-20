Advertisement

Melting some of that snow

Find those shorts (again)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, early snow showers. Increasing sunshine. 0-.50″ 20% High 48 (46-50) Wind NW 5-15 mph

After some early snow showers, weather rebounds Wednesday as high pressure moves in. With mostly sunny skies, highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. As a front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds Wednesday night.

As a cold front approaches, we’ll have rain showers Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will turn partly cloudy Thursday night.

Partly cloudy and rising temperatures Friday and into the weekend. We’ll have a few showers Saturday with seasonable highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Even warmer Sunday with highs near 70.

Warm with a slight chance of showers Monday. Noticeably cooler Tuesday with highs near 60.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email, please visit https://wbng.com/emailsignup/.

