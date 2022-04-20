Melting some of that snow

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, early snow showers. Increasing sunshine. 0-.50″ 20% High 48 (46-50) Wind NW 5-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

After some early snow showers, weather rebounds Wednesday as high pressure moves in. With mostly sunny skies, highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. As a front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds Wednesday night.

As a cold front approaches, we’ll have rain showers Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will turn partly cloudy Thursday night.

Partly cloudy and rising temperatures Friday and into the weekend. We’ll have a few showers Saturday with seasonable highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Even warmer Sunday with highs near 70.

Warm with a slight chance of showers Monday. Noticeably cooler Tuesday with highs near 60.

