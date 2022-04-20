NYSEG says : About 100,000 power outages reported in the Southern Tier due to spring snow storm.

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Tuesday, NYSEG representatives told 12 News this the biggest weather related power outages that’s ever happened in New York state.

Julio Sanez Manager of Corporate Communications for NYSEG, said they started tracking the storm since Monday night, having crews outside ready for what was to come.

He added that heavy snow was the reason why many trees and power lines came down causing the power outages. He said the city of Binghamton had the most outages in Broome County.

“Over all we have about 100,000 outages, so its a major event. In the Binghamton area we probably have over 50,000 so its caused a lot of damage across a wide geographic area” said Julio Sanez.

He urged residents to be aware of debris around power lines and be cautious when cleaning up, And said it could possibly take days for most homes to regain power and residents should plan accordingly.

“This could be a multiple day event and it could take more than 24 hours to restore some homes. People should plan accordingly in case that’s the scenario that they’re facing” said Julio Sanez.

Broome County Executive Jason Garner, and Director of Broome County Office of Emergency Patrick Dewing, also held a press conference Tuesday where they urged residents to not contact 9-1-1 for updates on power restoration.

“Please do not call 9-1-1 for time of restoration.When those times come in we will push them out, and NYSEG will be pushing information out. Power restoration times is information the 9-1-1 center simply doesn’t have right now " said Patrick Dewing.

Sanez said to contact NYSEG immediately via website www.nyseg.com to report power outages.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.