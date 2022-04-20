Showers return Thursday but some warmth is looming!

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 28-38

Thursday: Partly sunny and windy. 60% chance of scattered rain showers. High: 52-58

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet weather pattern continues through midday Thursday before some rain showers return in the afternoon. Rainfall will not be a concern in terms of causing any flooding. Rain should range from 0.05-0.25″. Highs will be in the 50s.

SHOWERS RETURN (WBNG)

Friday and Saturday look pleasant as well, with no weather concerns. A warm front swings through Saturday and brings in a taste of early summer for Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s to near 60, but should scream into the 70s to possibly near 80 Sunday!