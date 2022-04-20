Advertisement

Showers return Thursday but some warmth is looming!

By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 28-38

Thursday: Partly sunny and windy. 60% chance of scattered rain showers. High: 52-58

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet weather pattern continues through midday Thursday before some rain showers return in the afternoon. Rainfall will not be a concern in terms of causing any flooding. Rain should range from 0.05-0.25″. Highs will be in the 50s.

SHOWERS RETURN
SHOWERS RETURN(WBNG)

Friday and Saturday look pleasant as well, with no weather concerns. A warm front swings through Saturday and brings in a taste of early summer for Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s to near 60, but should scream into the 70s to possibly near 80 Sunday!

TASTES OF SUMMER
TASTES OF SUMMER(WBNG)

Most Read

Broome County lifts travel ban, but unnecessary travel is discouraged
NYSEG Outage
Over 91,000 customers without power in Southern Tier
Hochul: It might take days before Broome County power is fully restored
Endicott, Deposit, parts of the Town of Binghamton told to conserve water
Officers and a large crowd of people shared tense moments last week following an eviction...
Incident between police, large crowd in Johnson City over eviction dispute

Latest News

wbng
Melting some of that snow
NO WEATHER ISSUES
Quieter weather reigns this week
wbng
Heavy snow tapers
SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATIONS
Significant winter storm brings heavy snow tonight