Showers return Thursday but some warmth is looming!
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 28-38
Thursday: Partly sunny and windy. 60% chance of scattered rain showers. High: 52-58
Forecast Discussion:
A quiet weather pattern continues through midday Thursday before some rain showers return in the afternoon. Rainfall will not be a concern in terms of causing any flooding. Rain should range from 0.05-0.25″. Highs will be in the 50s.
Friday and Saturday look pleasant as well, with no weather concerns. A warm front swings through Saturday and brings in a taste of early summer for Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s to near 60, but should scream into the 70s to possibly near 80 Sunday!