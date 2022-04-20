Advertisement

Tioga County EMS to host dry ice, water pickup for NYSEG customers that lost power

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- NYSEG customers waiting for their power to be turned back on will be able to pick up dry ice and water at two locations in Tioga County on Wednesday.

The Tioga County Offices of Emergency Services is hosting the pickup.

Affected customers can pick up dry ice and water at the following location from 2 p.m. until supplies last:

  • Public Safety Building parking lot at 103 Corporate Dr. in Owego
  • Campville Fire Station #1 at 6153 St. Rt. 17C, in Campville, N.Y.

As of 11:30 a.m., NYSEG reported more than 7,000 of its customers are without power.

Most Read

Broome County lifts travel ban, but unnecessary travel is discouraged
NYSEG Outage
Over 91,000 customers without power in Southern Tier
Hochul: It might take days before Broome County power is fully restored
Endicott, Deposit, parts of the Town of Binghamton told to conserve water
Officers and a large crowd of people shared tense moments last week following an eviction...
Incident between police, large crowd in Johnson City over eviction dispute

Latest News

Mary Ritayik has a one-on-one chat with 12 News about her journey to becoming SUNY's first...
Mary Ritayik makes SUNY history, becomes first female commissioner of police
Power Outages
NYSEG says : About 100,000 power outages reported in the Southern Tier due to spring snow storm.
Winter Storm Binghamton
NYSEG announces warming shelters and dry ice pickup locations
Do the holidays impact your relationship status?