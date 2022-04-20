Tioga County EMS to host dry ice, water pickup for NYSEG customers that lost power

(WBNG) -- NYSEG customers waiting for their power to be turned back on will be able to pick up dry ice and water at two locations in Tioga County on Wednesday.

The Tioga County Offices of Emergency Services is hosting the pickup.

Affected customers can pick up dry ice and water at the following location from 2 p.m. until supplies last:

Public Safety Building parking lot at 103 Corporate Dr. in Owego

Campville Fire Station #1 at 6153 St. Rt. 17C, in Campville, N.Y.

As of 11:30 a.m., NYSEG reported more than 7,000 of its customers are without power.