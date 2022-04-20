Advertisement

Weis Wednesdays: Brunch ideas

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Apr. 20, 2022
(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Dietitian Melissa Logan joined Around the Tiers Wednesdays to discuss spring brunch ideas.

“My biggest tip would be don’t stress yourself out and keep it simple,” Logan said. “Find recipes that are easily prepared ahead of time.”

Logan suggests hosting a pot-luck style brunch.

“Have your guests each bring a dish or two, you can still make all the main dishes yourself and have your guests bring a dessert.”

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.

