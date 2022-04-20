Weis Wednesdays: Brunch ideas

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Dietitian Melissa Logan joined Around the Tiers Wednesdays to discuss spring brunch ideas.

“My biggest tip would be don’t stress yourself out and keep it simple,” Logan said. “Find recipes that are easily prepared ahead of time.”

Logan suggests hosting a pot-luck style brunch.

“Have your guests each bring a dish or two, you can still make all the main dishes yourself and have your guests bring a dessert.”

