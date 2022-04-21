Binghamton Shriners Antique Show coming to SUNY Broome Ice Center

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton’s annual antique show has a new name and mission.

For the 37 years the Binghamton Sertoma Club hosted the Million Dollar Antique Show as a fundraiser to support Camp Sertoma. In 2019 the club decided to discontinue the show and Shriner Noble John Darrow said he wanted to bring it back.

“It’s the 38th year for this antique show although the first 37 was run under the Sertoma Club,” Darrow said. “They chose not to pursue it and I thought about it for a while having been a vendor for over 30 of those years and being a mason and a Shriner I thought I think I’ve got a group of guys that can help.”

Darrow said this years show will support the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield Mass.

“We got in touch with a hospital in Springfield, Mass. and we were able to go ahead and do it and now we bring you for the 38th year the Binghamton Shriners Million Dollar Antique Show,” Darrow said.

Darrow said there will be approximately 85 different booths and vendors.

“This is going to be an eclectic mix it’s really wonderful,” Darrow said. “We have one of the best oriental rug dealers coming up, we have coin dealers, we have clock dealers, jewelry of course and furniture,” Darrow said.

Darrow said many of the vendors are repeat vendors.

“Antiques are really living history,” Darrow said. “You might walk in there and find a lot of information and artifacts for sale with regard to the Erie Canal or the Chenango Canal.”

The Binghamton Shriners Antique Show will be held April 23 and 24 at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

Saturday’s show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday’s show will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $8 and partial proceeds benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children Springfield, Mass.