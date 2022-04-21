Boil water advisory for Deposit, dry ice pick up locations listed here

(WBNG) -- Broome County officials announced Thursday that a boil water advisory is once again in effect for the Village of Deposit.

A different boil water advisory was placed for village residents earlier this week after mass power outages occurred following a late-season and record snowstorm that passed through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Officials also announced that 17,000 pounds of dry ice will be available for pickup Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. A list of those location is included below: