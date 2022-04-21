Boil water advisory for Deposit, dry ice pick up locations listed here
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Broome County officials announced Thursday that a boil water advisory is once again in effect for the Village of Deposit.
A different boil water advisory was placed for village residents earlier this week after mass power outages occurred following a late-season and record snowstorm that passed through the area Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Officials also announced that 17,000 pounds of dry ice will be available for pickup Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. A list of those location is included below:
- Union Center Fire Station, 1811 Union Center Maine Hwy, Endicott
- Glen Aubrey Fire Station, 32 Octagon St., Glen Aubrey
- Windsor Fire Station, 4 Academy St., Windsor
- Maine Memorial Elementary, 2693 Main St., Maine
- Chenango Fire Station #2, 1041 Castle Creek Rd., Castle Creek
- Conklin Fire Station, 1034 Conklin Rd, Conklin NY
- Deposit Fire Station, 130 Second St., Deposit
- Vestal Town Hall, 605 Vestal Pkwy W., Vestal