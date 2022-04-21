Advertisement

How the community is sticking together after major power outage

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG)-- As NYSEG continued to restore power to residents around the county on Wednesday, the community pulled together to help families who were in need.

Broome County Senior centers offered all residents a warm place to stay and charge their phones for the day, while Binghamton High School also opened their doors to students and families today.

Local resident, Genny McIntosh said she lost power Tuesday morning and has not yet received it back. She added she is thankful to the Broome West Senior Center for letting her spend her day after being forced to sleep without heat the night before.

“I lost power about two am Tuesday morning and last night it was 40 degrees in my trailer for me to sleep” said Genny McIntosh.

Kevin Richman, Principal of Binghamton High School said he wants to help students and their families in any way possible.

“Were providing food and letting families come and warm up and they can charge their devices in the cafeteria. We also have laundry available if any families want to come and do that. Its also open to any staff members in our community that live here. We want to make sure that everyone is taken care of” said Kevin Richman.

He adds this is a way to show unity in the community as they continue to help and uplift each other.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County lifts travel ban, but unnecessary travel is discouraged
NYSEG Outage
Over 91,000 customers without power in Southern Tier
Hochul: It might take days before Broome County power is fully restored
Endicott, Deposit, parts of the Town of Binghamton told to conserve water
Power Outages
NYSEG says : About 100,000 power outages reported in the Southern Tier due to spring snow storm.

Latest News

House covered by falling tree on Columbia Street in the City of Norwich
Tackling Challenges, Chenango County Continues State of Emergency
The Village of Johnson City will host their first 'Restaurant Week' in April
Johnson City to Host First-Ever ‘Restaurant Week’ to Support Local Cause
SPRING SNOW STORM AFTERMATH
SPRING SNOW STORM AFTERMATH
RecruitNY
Local firehouses to participate in the ‘RecruitNY’ initiative