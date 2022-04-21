How the community is sticking together after major power outage

(WBNG)-- As NYSEG continued to restore power to residents around the county on Wednesday, the community pulled together to help families who were in need.

Broome County Senior centers offered all residents a warm place to stay and charge their phones for the day, while Binghamton High School also opened their doors to students and families today.

Local resident, Genny McIntosh said she lost power Tuesday morning and has not yet received it back. She added she is thankful to the Broome West Senior Center for letting her spend her day after being forced to sleep without heat the night before.

“I lost power about two am Tuesday morning and last night it was 40 degrees in my trailer for me to sleep” said Genny McIntosh.

Kevin Richman, Principal of Binghamton High School said he wants to help students and their families in any way possible.

“Were providing food and letting families come and warm up and they can charge their devices in the cafeteria. We also have laundry available if any families want to come and do that. Its also open to any staff members in our community that live here. We want to make sure that everyone is taken care of” said Kevin Richman.

He adds this is a way to show unity in the community as they continue to help and uplift each other.

