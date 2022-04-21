Johnson City to Host First-Ever ‘Restaurant Week’ to Support Local Cause

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Village of Johnson City will host their first ever ‘Restaurant Week’. This year, Mayor Marty Meaney said over nine different business will participate.

Each restaurant will have a set-price menu available for lunch and dinner. According to Mayor Meaney, lunch specials will range from $15 to $25 and dinner specials from $19 to $30.

Some of the participating businesses include:

- The Grapevine Cafe

- Red’s Kettle Inn

- PourHouse Neighborhood Bar and Grill

- Cacciatore’s

- Fountain’s Tavern

- Factory by Beer Tree

- Giblin’s Irish Pub

- Taphouse 66

- Food & Fire

In addition to the food, the event will also host two free 5k road races. Although free of charge, registration online, or at the race is still required to participate. Race Director Brittany Perkins says not only is the race a good way for people to get exercise, it will run past many of the participating businesses as well.

“We want to offer something to the community to get them excited let’s go to Johnson City and do this thing together it’s a healthy activity and what’s more fun after you go through a red race in to grab something to eat and something to drink” says Perkins.

Mayor Meaney says he is excited to invite people to visit the village and enjoy new restaurants. “It brings life into our village and that’s what we’re trying to do, Johnson City is going to be a nice revitalization right now at this is just going to move it forward it’s going to expose Johnson City to a lot of different people and let them see that we are open for business and doing nice things here”.

Proceeds from the event will go to Mom’s House, a non-profit organization in the Village of Johnson City. According to their website, Mom’s House provides relief to single parents by providing their children with educational and inclusive programs.

Johnson City Restaurant Week runs April 20th - April 30th.

The Free 5k will happen on April 23rd at 12:00 Noon, and April 28th at 5:30 p.m.

For menu information click here.

For the Free 5k Registration click here.

For information on Mom’s House click here.