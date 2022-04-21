Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Irrevocable trusts and medicaid planning

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhart Keegan Coughlin explains irrevocable trusts and medicaid planning.

“Revocable trusts don’t necessarily protect assets that’s more of an estate planning tool for distribution whereas irrevocable trusts can protect assets from certain things,” Coughlin said.

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.

