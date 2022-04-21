Maine-Endwell School District to provide dinner, showers to families affected by outages

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Maine-Endwell School District will provide amenities for students and families that were affected by a mass power outage following an April 18 and 19 snowstorm.

On Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m., the district will provide a spaghetti dinner, charging stations, water and showers at the high school on Farm to Market Road.

The district said it will provide power outlets but people will need to bring their own chargers for their devices. Families will also need to bring their own towels to shower but shampoo and soap will be available. You can also bring containers to fill with water.

As of noon on Thursday, NYSEG reported more than 13,000 of its customers are without power.